Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra

× Expand Cheng-Wei Wu A group of young orchestsral players around a conductor. The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras Youth Orchestra.

press release: The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras (WYSO) will present the Evelyn Steenbock Fall Concert Series on November 19 and 20, 2022 at the McFarland Performing Arts Center. All five of WYSO’s orchestras will be featured in these concerts, as well as the Percussion Ensemble, Harp Ensemble, and Brass Choirs.

You will not want to miss WYSO’s Youth Orchestra as they perform on stage with guest artist and MSO concertmaster Naha Greenholtz for Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major, op. 19 by Sergei Prokofiev. This piece stands apart from Prokofiev’s other works for its “mixture of fairy-tale naiveté and daring savagery in lay-out and texture” (Joseph Szigeti).

Concerts are open to the public with tickets available two weeks in advance (online) or at the door 30 minutes before each concert. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth. The fall concert series is dedicated to music teachers and, to express gratitude for their hard work, music teachers will receive free admission to the concerts. Wearing a mask is optional at performances (any updates on protocols available online).

“We have a terrific group of talented young musicians this season and I know I speak for the whole artistic staff when I say we've had a lot of fun learning this music together. Please come join us to celebrate the musical talents of these wonderful students.” – Kyle Knox

Saturday, November 19, 2022

4:00pm Percussion Ensemble & Concert Orchestra

7:00pm Philharmonia Orchestra and Philharmonia and Concert Orchestra Brass Choir

Sunday, November 20, 2022

4:00pm Harp Ensemble, Opus One, & Sinfonietta Orchestras

7:00pm Youth Orchestra and Youth Orchestra Brass Choir

All concerts will be held at the McFarland Performing Arts Center

5103 Farwell St.

The WYSO Fall Concert series is funded by the Evelyn Steenbock endowment. Additional funding was provided by the Casey Fund for WYSO Performances, Coe and Paul Williams Fund for Young Musicians, Eric D. Batterman Memorial Fund, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation, W. Jerome Frautchi Foundation, Marriott Daughters Foundation, Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, and was supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.