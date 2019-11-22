Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra

press release: Evelyn Steenbock Fall Concerts

Saturday, November 16, 2019

11:30 am: Opus One & Sinfonietta

1:30 pm: Harp Ensemble & Concert Orchestra

4 pm: Percussion Ensemble & Philharmonia Orchestra

Friday, November 22, 2019

7 pm: Youth Orchestra

With special guest artists

Nancy Goeres (Principal Bassoonist, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Michael Rusinek (Principal Clarinetist, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Performing composer Jonathan Leshnoff’s Double Concerto for Clarinet and Bassoon

Tickets for concerts at Mills Hall are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 18 and under, and are available at the door 45 minutes prior to each concert.