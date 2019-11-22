Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra
UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Evelyn Steenbock Fall Concerts
Saturday, November 16, 2019
11:30 am: Opus One & Sinfonietta
1:30 pm: Harp Ensemble & Concert Orchestra
4 pm: Percussion Ensemble & Philharmonia Orchestra
Friday, November 22, 2019
7 pm: Youth Orchestra
With special guest artists
Nancy Goeres (Principal Bassoonist, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Michael Rusinek (Principal Clarinetist, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Performing composer Jonathan Leshnoff’s Double Concerto for Clarinet and Bassoon
Tickets for concerts at Mills Hall are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 18 and under, and are available at the door 45 minutes prior to each concert.