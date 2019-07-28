Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras Benefit

Stravinsky’s L’Histoire du Soldat, a special benefit concert for the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras Chamber Music Program. Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier’s Tale” examines how war can affect us individually and as a society. Now 100 years old, this captivating folktale tells the story of a soldier, a violin, and the devil set to music. What happens when you sell your fiddle in exchange for wealth? What if the buyer happens to be the embodiment of evil: Satan? Wisconsin Public Radio’s Norman Gilliland will bring this enthralling tale to life with a performance by some of Madison’s most talented musicians: Kyle Knox, conductor; Naha Greenholtz, violin; Jeff Takaki, bass; JJ Koh, clarinet; Brian Ellingboe, bassoon; Matthew Onstad, cornet; Tom Macaluso, trombone; Joe Bernstein, percussion.

Full Price: $60.00; Senior (over 62): $50.00; Student (any): $20.00. All proceeds benefit the WYSO Chamber Music Program.