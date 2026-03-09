media release: Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras presents Notes & Narratives, an intimate benefit concert exploring the intersection of music, storytelling, and performance.

This year’s program features Igor Stravinsky’s theatrical masterpiece The Soldier’s Tale, a gripping modern fable about temptation, fate, and the choices that shape our lives. The performance features narration by American Players Theatre Core Company actor James Ridge, movement by Kanopy Dance, and musicians from WYSO’s Youth Orchestra, the Madison Symphony Orchestra, and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, conducted by WYSO Music Director Kyle Knox.

The afternoon begins with Narratives, an engaging introduction from Knox offering insight into the story and music, followed by Notes, the full performance.