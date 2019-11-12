press release: The Madison Institute will host a public presentation about Wisconsin’s dairy industry on Tuesday, November 12 in Oregon, Wisconsin. The public is invited to attend this meeting concerning the state’s largest agricultural industry.

The meeting will be titled: “Wisconsin’s Dairy Industry – Past, Present and Future.” The speaker will be Pete Hardin, editor/publisher of The Milkweed – a monthly dairy economics report.

The Wisconsin Farmers Union is co-hosting this event.

Wisconsin’s dairy farmers are in financial turmoil. Low milk prices during the past four-plus years have pushed out of business over two thousand of Wisconsin’s dairy farm families. In recent months, farm milk prices have improved. But the financial pain remains on many Wisconsin dairy farms.

This will be held at the Headquarters restaurant, located in Oregon, Wisconsin – a few miles south of Madison. Meeting time is 7:00 p.m. Headquarters is located at 100 Concord Drive (County Highway MM), a couple hundred yards south of the stoplight by Kwik-Trip store on Oregon’s east side.

Hardin is a career dairy journalist, with 45 years’ experience. His overall theme: the leaders who envisioned Wisconsin’s economic potential in the decades following the Civil War engaged in the greatest example of economic development in United States’ history. Today – many generations later – dairy farming remains Wisconsin’s main agricultural enterprise.

“It’s time for a reset – a strategic look around and ahead to better assure the viability of our family farms,” Hardin emphasizes. The “Future” portion of his presentation will offer strategies aimed at boosting dairy’s future viability.

The Madison Institute is a policy organization based in Madison.