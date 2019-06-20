Wisconsin's Energy Future

press release: The Doug La Follette Environmental Speakers Program is a biannual event that highlights an environmental issue or topic in an engaging and informative format. Join Clean Wisconsin for a panel discussion with public officials, energy developers and business leaders to discuss renewable growth, new technology, and how we achieve a carbon-free energy future in Wisconsin. Prior to the panel discussion, join us for a reception with refreshments and light appetizers to connect with Clean Wisconsin staff and other attendees.

Speakers: Becky Valcq (Public Service Commission), Keith Reopelle (Dane County Office Climate Change), Dan Litchfield (Invenergy), Troy Miller (GE), Scott Blankman (Clean Wisconsin)