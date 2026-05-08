Wisconsin's Environmental Future

media release: 350 Wisconsin, Faith in Place, and Healthy Climate Wisconsin are hosting a unique opportunity for voters, community leaders, and media to hear directly from gubernatorial candidates on critical issues shaping the state’s future. This two-part, online forum will highlight policy approaches to transitioning to clean energy, strengthening the workforce through green job creation, addressing environmental challenges, and ensuring energy remains affordable for Wisconsin residents.

The two-part format allows for deeper discussion and broader candidate participation, offering voters a comprehensive look at where candidates stand on key environmental and economic issues.

WHEN:

Part 1: May 11, 6:30 - 8 p.m. CT, link to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UYY4GOXbQSOOnGi61UkqKQ#/registration

May 11, 6:30 - 8 p.m. CT, link to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UYY4GOXbQSOOnGi61UkqKQ#/registration Part 2: May 19, 6:30 - 8 p.m. CT, link to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UYY4GOXbQSOOnGi61UkqKQ#/registration

WHO:

May 11 Participants:

Mandela Barnes

Missy Hughes

Sara Rodriguez

Kelda Roys

May 19 Participants:

David Crowley

Francesca Hong

Andy Manske

Joel Brennan

HOSTS: This event is co-hosted by 350 Wisconsin, Faith in Place, and Healthy Climate Wisconsin.

*We extended invitations to nine major candidates from both parties, and eight accepted, including candidates on both sides of the aisle.