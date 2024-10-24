media release: Celebrating Wisconsin screenwriters and the stories they tell.

Wisconsin’s Own Screenwriting Competition is open to anyone born in Wisconsin or current state resident, former state resident for one or more years, Wisconsin’s First Nation’s members, and students or alumni of any UW system school or Wisconsin college or university.

Grand Prize Winning script will be announced during the Wisconsin Film Festival at the Wisconsin Screenwriting Symposium and will be performed at a Live Table Read with actors on the University of Wisconsin, Madison campus.