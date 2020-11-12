ONLINE: Wisconsin's Path Forward: Election and Redistricting

press release: On Thursday, November 12, 2020, the League of Women Voters of Dane County (LWVDC) will present Wisconsin’s Path Forward: Election and Redistricting, a Virtual Public Issues Forum. The event will showcase steps that must be taken to secure new voting district maps that are free of partisan bias. The General Election results will also be reviewed in respect to moving toward Fair Maps for redistricting.

Wisconsin’s voting district maps will be redrawn in 2021. The process, called redistricting, happens in every state every ten years following the release of census data. These data, when coupled with new technologically advanced mapping software, create opportunities for supercharged partisan players to manipulate district boundaries in their favor. This practice, called gerrymandering, can hand one party a path to retain power while overwhelming the will of voters. It is important to note that both Republicans and Democrats have engaged in these practices historically and the temptation to over manipulate is enabled by new precision technologies.

Our Speakers:

Dr. Charles Franklin, Professor of Law and Public Policy and Director of the Marquette Law School Poll

Debra Cronmiller, Executive Director of LWV Wisconsin

Joan Schwarz, Member of Dane County’s Redistricting Commission, Legislative Committee Member for LWVWI with portfolios in Social Policy and Government, Member of the LWVDC Program Committee

Moderator:

Joy Cardin, Retired Public Radio talk show host, LWVWI Board Member, LWVDC Program Committee Member.

Register online here.