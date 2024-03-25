Wisconsin’s Role in the 2024 Presidential Election

Attic Angel Place, Middleton 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: The Continuing Education Programs of Attic Angel Association are held Monday mornings at Attic Angel Place, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton. The programs are open to the public. Coffee is served at 10 a.m. and the program begins at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge, and no reservation is required.

March 25: Charles Franklin, professor of law and public policy, director of Marquette Law School Poll

Lectures & Seminars, Seniors
