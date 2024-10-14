Wisconsin's Role in Shaping the Future of Agriculture
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Crossroads of Ideas
This engaging panel discussion will take a deeper look into the innovation and tradition of Wisconsin agriculture and the opportunities and challenges we face at the leading edge of sustainable systems. Moderated by Dr. Glenda Gillaspy, dean of UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and featuring researchers who are helping establish Wisconsin as the leader in agricultural advancement and innovation.