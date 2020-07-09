ONLINE: Wisconsin's Secret Waterfall

press release: Breakwater Falls is a unique and spectacular 60 foot, 3-tiered waterfall that, until recently, did not have a name and was missing from maps for 90 years. It’s Wisconsin’s secret waterfall! Breakwater Falls is the 6th largest waterfall in Wisconsin and flows over bedrock that is 2 billion years old. It is one of 8 waterfalls in Florence County that are located on the Pine and Popple Wild Rivers. These state-designated Wild Rivers in the heart of Florence County were purposely left wild and undeveloped for the public to experience true, rugged wildness.

A local Wild Rivers enthusiast and expert, John Roberts, has created a 9-minute video showcasing this virtually unknown waterfall: Breakwater Falls. John will be a guest on The Larry Meiller Show on Wisconsin Public Radio on July 8 (from 11:45 am – 12:30 pm) to introduce this unique, unknown natural feature to more people in Wisconsin.

On July 9, the video will be released via an online premiere event organized by River Alliance of Wisconsin. After the video, there will be a live online Q&A with the film’s creator and River Alliance member, John Roberts. The online film event is free. Registration is required. To see a 45-second video trailer go to www.ExploreFlorenceCounty.com video gallery or search for Florence County, WI on YouTube.

Topic: Wisconsin's Secret Waterfall: Online Film Premiere

Time: Thursday, July 9, 2020 12:30-1pm Central Time

Register at: www.wisconsinrivers.org/secretwaterfall

About Breakwater Falls:

Breakwater Falls is located 1.75 miles west of County Road N where Power Dam Rd dead ends at the We Energies Powerhouse. Park near the turnaround and follow the signs up the dam’s access road to reach the top of the falls just past the base of the dam. The trails are primitive and somewhat rugged, so wear good footwear to follow the trail past all 3-tiers and along a portion of the gorge rapids. Breakwater Falls should be visited often since it changes with the seasons and water levels. It flows delicately over intricate bedrock ledges at low water and thunders through the gorge at high water.

Pick up a FUN on the Wild Rivers Waterfall Guide at the Wild Rivers Interpretive Center (Visitor Center) on the corner of Hwy 70 and US 2 in downtown Florence (5628 Forestry Dr). Or call 888-889-0049 to have brochures and maps mailed to you so you can plan a hike into Breakwater Falls on your next adventure to Florence County.

About Florence County Economic Development:

Our mission is to retain, expand and recruit a diversified business population providing broad and varied job opportunities while safeguarding the area’s natural surroundings.

Learn more about recreation, dining, lodging, businesses and economic development at: www.exploreflorencecounty.com