WISDOM Community Listening Session

media release: This event will serve as a listening session for legislators, legislative aides, and community members. It will include short presentations highlighting priority transformational justice issues, while also addressing immigrant rights and environmental justice issues . Toward the end, legislators will have an opportunity to share brief responses, fostering dialogue and deeper understanding between policymakers and the community.

This event is free to attend!

For questions or concerns, you can contact Mark Rice, WISDOM's Transformational Justice Campaign Coordinator at ricermark@gmail.com.