press release: FREE INTRODUCTORY WORKSHOP

Wisdom Dancing

Sunday, September 29, 2 - 4pm, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Dr., Monona

While all forms of exercise are beneficial for persons with PD, dancing offers unique benefits. And the best part is...no particular skill or experience is needed to reap the rewards! You can dance from your chair, you can move a little or a lot - you choose at what level to participate.

Join us to learn why dance is especially effective for body and brain health, then stretch, laugh and enjoy some great music while we move together in a low-key session. Bring a buddy and enjoy some relaxed, playful time together.

Free workshop.

Register with Dianne Brakarsh, Moving from Within: movingfromwithin@gmail.com