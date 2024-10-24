Wisdom Prairie Fall Tour

media release: Join us Oct. 24 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm for an experience for everyone to explore the seasonal beauty found on the monastery grounds in autumn. Experienced tour guides will share the story of Caring for the Earth and help participants deepen their relationship with this land. Meet at the kiosk in the monastery building parking lot.

𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿

Dr. Amy Alstad is the director of land management and environmental education at Holy Wisdom Monastery. She has a doctorate in prairie ecology from UW-Madison, almost a decade of professional experience in the field of restoration ecology, and a deep-rooted family tradition of restoring and tending prairies that spans four generations.

In addition to Dr. Amy Alstad there will be several volunteer tour guides from the Friends of Wisdom Prairie.

We will proceed with the tour in the event of light to moderate rain but cancel for thunderstorms or other severe weather.

