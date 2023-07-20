Wisdom Prairie Summer Tour

media release: Experience the seasonal beauty of Wisdom Prairie by coming out to explore during a time of peak summer blooms. Experienced tour guides will lead small groups on routes of varying length through the restored prairies, savannas and woodlands of Holy Wisdom Monastery.

This is a free guided tour supported by Holy Wisdom Monastery staff & volunteers.

All are welcome.

𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆: Various tour lengths will be offered. Must be able to walk one mile on mowed hiking trails.

𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Meet at the outdoor kiosk located at the top of the Monastery's upper parking lot.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/621330236612513