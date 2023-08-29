WISDOM Training Series

media release: In our sessions, you will learn the basics of relational organizing and the principles to build relationships within your community. Our session is based on the popular workshop we held in 2021 and 2022, which attracted over hundreds of participants.

We are excited to roll out our program starting on August 29. The five-session program will reflect the lessons learnt while also highlighting the fact that this effort is intended to create and guide an ongoing system of local leadership development. Each session is 90 minutes long held over five weeks every Tuesday. The topics include:

Week 1: Attitudes and Disciplines

Week 2: One-on-One's

Week 3: Issues and Actions

Week 4: Effective Meetings

Week 5: Team Building

Registration is now open for this FREE workshop! The link below will register you for all the sessions and we recommend you attend all because each session will build off one another! For any questions, please contact WISDOM's Digital Organizer Amanda Ali at aali@wisdomwisconsin.org. We hope you join us!