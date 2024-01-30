media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a series of public involvement meetings to gather input on the I-39/90/94 Corridor Study between Madison and Wisconsin Dells.

There will be three opportunities to participate, including one virtual option. The meetings will provide updates on the study’s remaining improvement alternatives and gather public input on addressing safety issues and aging infrastructure along the 67-mile segment of the Interstate in Dane, Columbia, Sauk and Juneau counties.

The meetings are scheduled at the following locations and times:

Virtual Meeting: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m., register: tinyurl.com/InterstatePIM3

By telephone (audio only): (608) 571-2209 Conference ID: 482 786 497#

In-Person Meeting #1

Wednesday, January 31, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells High School – Art Gallery, 1501 Brew Farm Road, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

In-Person Meeting #2

Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m., Madison College – Truax Building, 1701 Wright Street, Conference Room D1630, Madison, WI 53704 (Parking for this meeting is available in lot L off Anderson Street and in visitor parking)

WisDOT has identified project needs and evaluated a range of alternatives. An Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is being prepared, which includes ongoing opportunities for public involvement and will result in the identification of a preferred alternative.

The same information will be shared at all three meetings. The public may attend at their convenience and ask questions regarding this study. Project staff will be available to discuss the study on an individual basis.

Interested persons unable to attend the scheduled meeting that would like to learn more information about the study should visit the project website at https://tinyurl.com/ InterstateStudy or contact WisDOT Project Manager David Schmidt at (608) 246-3867 or via email David2.Schmidt@dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding this study can be mailed to David Schmidt at 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.

Both meeting facilities are ADA-compliant and wheelchair-accessible. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711) at least seven working days prior to the meeting. To request a Spanish- or Hmong- speaking interpreter at the meeting, please contact Michael Bie (Michael.Bie@dot.wi.gov) at least seven working days prior to the meeting.