media release: Wise Jennings established themselves as a powerful duo in the original music scene in Wisconsin for eight years. In 2024 they decided to make a creative pivot to explore new musical ideas and added two members to the band. If a band had a mission statement theirs would be: Keep It Interesting. They incorporate rock and roll, funk, R&B, soul, and gospel into their usual quirky manner of songwriting. They still pull a few songs from their old catalogue that included five albums but have written mostly new material for this project and have released new music with the band recently. Wise Jennings will be playing at music festivals this year as a full band exclusively. Wise Jennings are also the folks behind Wise Farm Productions and host two music festivals yearly including Feed Your Head Fest and Wise Fest along with other special musical events. Oh, and they are still nice people being nice to other people.

Wise Jennings

Between Howls are dynamic vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Ren Cooper Howl & guitarist/singer-songwriter Nick Muska Howl. The two perform a blend of folk, rock and soul featuring a distinctive take on the catalogs of artists past & present alongside their own original material. The Howl’s met in college at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. They first crossed paths as members of various jazz ensembles, as well as at house parties where they would steal songs from each other’s playlists. After a fateful late night jam, the two began performing publicly in the winter of 2018 as “Cooper & Muska.”

They have since performed across the US, and in 2021 relocated to Los Angeles, CA. While in California they cowrote several albums worth of material together, primarily as frontmen for the touring rock group One Less Guest. The Howl’s have also contributed to numerous records for other artists, and have helped score two films- a PBS documentary & a short which recently debuted at Grauman’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

Between Howls