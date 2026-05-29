Wish Wall: What’s Your Wish for the U.S.?

media release: Write a “birthday wish” to America and place it on the Wish Wall at the Wisconsin Historical Society Headquarters, between Monday, June 19 - Saturday, July 18. Open to people of all ages and welcoming participants during the building’s open hours, this pop-up is part of a nationwide initiative capturing Americans’ dreams for the future of the U.S. In addition, participants can also submit their wishes to a digital wish wall, adding their voice to an ever-changing and dynamic tapestry of hopes for the country’s next 250 years.