Wish Wall: What’s Your Wish for the U.S.?

Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Write a “birthday wish” to America and place it on the Wish Wall at the Wisconsin Historical Society Headquarters, between Monday, June 19 - Saturday, July 18. Open to people of all ages and welcoming participants during the building’s open hours, this pop-up is part of a nationwide initiative capturing Americans’ dreams for the future of the U.S. In addition, participants can also submit their wishes to a digital wish wall, adding their voice to an ever-changing and dynamic tapestry of hopes for the country’s next 250 years.

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Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
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608-264-4848
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