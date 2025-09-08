Wishah, Baladi

media release: From Rubble We Dance: Palestinian Folkloric Dance Groups Wishah and Baladi in Madison

Doors open at 6:15, show at 7pm. Tickets available from the Bartell Theatre.

Culture is resistance.

Dance is defiance.

Take a step forward and gather your strength.

Madison-Rafah Sister City Project & the US Palestinian Community Network invite you to a night of folkloric performance with members of two beloved groups straight from Palestine: Wishah and Baladi dabke troupes.

Both of these ensembles, well known in Palestine, present emotionally moving shows based on music and song traditions inherited from both Palestinian and broader Arab roots. Through their work, they aim to involve enthusiastic young dancers in contributing to Palestinian cultural life, preserving it from marginalization attempts, and contributing to the advancement of Palestinian popular dancing. Their 2025 tour brings this beautiful and meaningful artistic expression to US audiences.

Ticket sales will support the dancers as they tour the U.S. Donations will also be collected for Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA) for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Palestinian embroidery, kufiyahs, and solidarity items including Stand with Palestine yard signs will be available for sale before the show.

MECA works to protect the lives, rights, and well-being of children in Palestine and refugee camps in Lebanon. After over 75 years of ethnic cleansing, displacement, and attacks on their lives and livelihoods, Palestinians remain steadfast on their land and fiercely committed to the cause of freedom and liberation as they struggle to protect their children’s lives and their culture from erasure. As the enormity of the genocidal assault on Gaza continues, their work is needed more urgently than ever.

Madison-Rafah Sister City Project is a local volunteer organization committed to standing with the people of Gaza and Palestine as they struggle to remain in their homeland despite Israel’s decades long settler-colonial occupation of the West Bank and brutal blockade and Genocide in Gaza.

The US-Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) is a national, multi-generational Palestinian & Arab community-based organization, founded in 2006 to revitalize grass-roots organizing in Palestinian and Arab communities in the U.S. as part of the broader Palestinian nation in exile and in the homeland.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1975599769881693/