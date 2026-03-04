WisPolitics.com Breakfast

media release: Join WisPolitics + State Affairs & the La Follette School of Public Affairs for a casual conversation with Greg Lukianoff.

Lukianoff is an attorney, New York Times best-selling author, and the President and CEO of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. Read his bio here.

The breakfast event is being held the day after a talk on the UW-Madison campus with Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin titled, "For Me, But Not For Thee: Free Expression in Higher Education."

The March 19 breakfast will go beyond that chat and allow for audience questions.

Pre-registration is required. Tickets are $5.28 in advance; admission is free with the code SPEECH2026.

Admission includes coffee, tea and breakfast rolls.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with the program going from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The event will take place at the Madison Club, 5 East Wilson Street, Madison, WI 53703.