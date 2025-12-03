WisPolitics.com Election Preview

media release: Join WisPolitics + State Affairs on Thursday Dec. 18 for a special 2026 Election Preview and Holiday Party with donations going to the Second Harvest food bank.

One ticket purchase gets you access to the program and the holiday party to follow. Ten dollars from each ticket will be donated to the food bank.

To donate additional dollars, click here:

donate.secondharvestsw.org/give/336112/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=SHFB-donate-interiorpage

The 2026 election preview will feature

--Marquette University Law School poll Director Charles Franklin

--Platform Communication's Keith Gilkes

--Dem strategist Tanya Bjork

The event is scheduled to take place at the Madison Club.

Check-in begins at 3:30 p.m. The program will start at 4 p.m. and last approximately 1 hour with the holiday party to follow.

WisPolitics subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing of $35 per person. Price for the general public is $40 per person. Price includes light appetizers and soft drinks plus one beer or glass of wine. A cash bar will be available for other drinks.

For convenient parking, attendees are encouraged to check Monona Terrace or the parking ramp across the street for lower rates. To avoid being ticketed, please note that Madison Club-labeled spots in the Hilton parking garage are reserved exclusively for Club members with a paid parking permit.

WisPolitics is part of the nonpartisan, multistate State Affairs network. Go to stateaffairs.com

Thank you to our WisPolitics.com Madison luncheon series sponsors: HB Strategies, American Family Insurance, Xcel Energy, Walmart, AARP Wisconsin and WEC Energy Group . Their support makes this programming possible.