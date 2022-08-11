media release: Top journalists will convene at a virtual WisPolitics.com luncheon Aug. 11 at noon CT for an hourlong analysis on nationally important races for governor and the U.S. Senate.

Aug. 9 primaries will decide fall opponents for GOP U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Dem Gov. Tony Evers.

Analysis from:

—Jessie Opoien, Capitol bureau chief of The Capital Times,

—Emilee Fannon, Capitol reporter for CBS 58 Milwaukee & cohost of “Rewind” on WisconsinEye, and

—Lou Jacobson, who covers politics for US News, PolitiFact and Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

The event will start with a moderated discussion among the panelists. They will then answer questions submitted by members of the audience.

Sponsored by AARP Wisconsin (https://states.aarp.org/wisconsin/)