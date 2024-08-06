WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join WisPolitics.com for lunch at The Madison Club on Tues. Aug. 6 for a talk about a new bipartisan group, Democracy Defense Project, and its polling.

In attendance will be pollster Dave Sackett of the Tarrance Group along with major Wisconsin supporters of the group, including Mandela Barnes, J.B. Van Hollen, Mike Tate and Scott Klug. Barnes is a former Dem Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate; Van Hollen is the former Republican attorney general of Wisconsin; Tate is the ex-chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party; and Klug is a former GOP Congressman from Madison.

See more on the group: democracydefenseproject .org

Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m., the program will start at noon and last approximately 1 hour. WisPolitics.com subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $25 per person. Price for the general public is $30 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

