WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join WisPolitics.com for lunch at The Madison Club on Thursday Sept.26 for a panel discussion: "State government policy on AI: where do we go from here?''

The panel will review recommendations from two state task forces and talk about possible legislation and regulations to come.

The panelists are:

Department of Workforce Development Secretary Amy Pechacek, chair of Gov. Tony Evers' Task Force on Workforce and Artificial Intelligence.

Rep. Nate Gustafson, chair of the Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' Task Force on Artificial Intelligence.

Kaushal Chari, dean of the Lubar College of Business, UW-Milwaukee.

Nick Myers, an AI entrepreneur in Madison who co-founded RedFox AI.

