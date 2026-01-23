WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: WisPolitics + WisBusiness + State Affairs & the Wisconsin Technology Council examine data center legislation during a Jan. 28 virtual luncheon.

Wisconsin lawmakers are debating competing legislation to regulate data center development in Wisconsin.

What are the prospects, and what could be the impacts?

Tune in Wednesday, Jan. 28, for a virtual luncheon panel discussion on the issue.

The virtual event is scheduled for 12 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. CST.

The panel includes:

--Rep. Angela Stroud, D-Ashland, a sponsor of the Democratic data center bill

--Port Washington Mayor Ted Neitzke

--Wisconsin Datacenter Coalition Executive Director Tricia Braun

--Jason Stein, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum, which did a recent report on data centers

Thank you to our WisPolitics + State Affairs Madison luncheon series sponsors:

HBS, American Family Insurance, Wisconsin Hospital Association, Xcel Energy, Walmart, and WEC Energy Group. Their support makes this programming possible.

To view this event and submit questions, register through Eventbrite. Then you will be sent a Zoom webinar link in advance of the event.