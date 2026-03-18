WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Two ex-ambassadors and other experts assess how war with Iran is affecting energy supply and prices in the U.S., Europe and beyond

Ex-U.S. Ambassadors Rick Graber (Czech Republic in a GOP administration) and Tom Barrett (Luxembourg in a Dem administration), join Peter Barca, a former Democratic lawmaker, congressman and cabinet secretary now representing Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future, and Kristin Gilkes, executive director, Customers First! Coalition.

The panel during this WisPolitics-State Affairs virtual luncheon will discuss the domestic and international energy landscape, winners and losers, and price trends from wars in Ukraine and Iran. The event follows a new State Affairs series on energy.

This free virtual event takes place from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday March 24.

To view this event and submit questions, register through this Eventbrite. Then you will be sent a Zoom webinar link in advance of the event.

THANK YOU sponsors Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future, HBS Wisconsin, Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association (WTBA), UW-Milwaukee, Medical College of Wisconsin and Spectrum.