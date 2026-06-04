WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release:

Join WisPolitics on Tuesday June 23 at the Madison Club for lunch and a panel discussion on top issues surrounding 2026 election administration in Wisconsin.

The panel, which will also discuss fresh polling from the bipartisan Democracy Defense Project, features:

--Former Madison-area Republican Congressman Scott Klug;

--Ex-Wisconsin Dem Party Chair Mike Tate;

--Marge Bostelmann, the retired Green Lake County clerk who now is a member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission: elections.wi.gov/about-wec/members-and-administrator

--Scott Warren, author, academic and senior adviser to the National Civic League www.nationalcivicleague.org/team/scott-warren/

The buffet luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., with the moderated program going from 12 to 1 p.m.

WisPolitics subscribers as well as Madison Club members pay $25 per person. Price for the general public is $30 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

Thank you to our WisPolitics-State Affairs Madison luncheon series sponsors:

HBS Wisconsin, American Family Insurance, Wisconsin Hospital Association, Xcel Energy, Walmart, and WEC Energy Group. The Wisconsin Insurance Alliance sponsors the event video.

And the bipartisan Democracy Defense Project is a sponsor for this event. See more about DDP here: www.democracydefenseproject.org/wi

For convenient parking, attendees are encouraged to check Monona Terrace or the parking ramp across the street for lower rates. To avoid being ticketed, please note that Madison Club-labeled spots in the Hilton parking garage are reserved exclusively for Club members with a paid parking permit.