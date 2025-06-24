WisPolitics.com Luncheon

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join WisPolitics for lunch on Tuesday, June 24 for a talk with Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Kaul, first elected in 2018, has joined Dem colleagues in other states to file suits against Trump administration actions such as dismantling the Department of Education and cuts in university research. Other AG priorities are listed here:

https://www.wisdoj.gov/Pages/AboutUs/priorities.aspx

Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. The program will start at noon and last approximately 1 hour. WisPolitics subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $25 per person. Price for the general public is $30 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

Thank you to our WisPolitics.com Madison luncheon series sponsors: Husch Blackwell StrategiesAmerican Family InsuranceXcel EnergyWalmart, AARP Wisconsinand WEC Energy Group . Their support makes this programming possible.

