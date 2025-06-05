WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join WisPolitics for lunch on Thursday June 5 for a discussion with the two major state party chairs.

Ben Wikler is leaving his Democratic Party chair post, with his successor set to be elected when Democrats gather at their state convention later in June.

Brian Schimming, the state GOP chair, led state Republican activists at their recent state convention.

Wikler and Schimming will discuss the April elections and current politics and what they might mean for next year's state Supreme Court and general elections for governor, the U.S. House, and state legislature.

