WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join WisPolitics.com for lunch at The Madison Club on Tuesday, March 19 for a talk with GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos reviewing the legislative session and previewing the November elections.

Vos, R-Rochester, is the longest-serving speaker in Wisconsin history: legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/ 63/vos/about/biography/

Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m., the program will start at noon and last approximately 1 hour. WisPolitics.com subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $24.50 per person. Price for the general public is $29 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

Thank you to our WisPolitics.com Madison luncheon series sponsors: Husch Blackwell Strategies, American Family Insurance, Xcel Energy, Walmart, AARP Wisconsin and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin. Their support makes this programming possible.