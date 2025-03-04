WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join WisPolitics for lunch at the Madison Club. On March 4, join Gov. Tony Evers as he reflects on the state of the state and his budget plan.

Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m., the program will start at noon and last approximately 1 hour. WisPolitics subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $25 per person. Price for the general public is $30 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

Thank you to our WisPolitics.com Madison luncheon series sponsors: Husch Blackwell Strategies, American Family Insurance, Xcel Energy, Walmart and AARP Wisconsin. Their support makes this programming possible.