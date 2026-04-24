WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join WisPolitics on Tuesday May 26 at the Madison Club for lunch and a discussion with GOP Cong. Tom Tiffany on his run for governor.

Tiffany, a former state lawmaker, is leaving his 7th CD seat in northern Wisconsin:

https://tomtiffany.com/about/

The buffet luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., with the moderated program going from 12 to 1 p.m.

WisPolitics subscribers as well as Madison Club members pay $25 per person. Price for the general public is $30 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

Thank you to our WisPolitics + State Affairs Madison luncheon series sponsors:

HBS Wisconsin, American Family Insurance, Wisconsin Hospital Association, Xcel Energy, Walmart, and WEC Energy Group. Their support makes this programming possible.

For convenient parking, attendees are encouraged to check Monona Terrace or the parking ramp across the street for lower rates. To avoid being ticketed, please note that Madison Club-labeled spots in the Hilton parking garage are reserved exclusively for Club members with a paid parking permit.

WisPolitics is part of the nonpartisan, multistate State Affairs network. Go to stateaffairs.com.