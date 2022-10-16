RSVP for WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join us on October 18 for a WisPolitics.com luncheon at The Madison Club for a discussion about the top legislative races this fall. Candidates are running in new districts following the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional and legislative boundaries in Wisconsin.

The expert panel features three former legislators who have deep experience in legislative map-making and campaigns -- Republicans Scott Jensen and Joe Handrick plus Democrat Chuck Chvala -- along with Elizabeth Treviño, Wisconsin state director of allontheline.org.

Jensen and Chvala are the WisOpinion Insiders. See past shows: www.wispolitics.com/ category/opinion/the-insiders/

Chuck Chvala and Scott Jensen, former Senate majority leader and former Assembly speaker

Joe Handrick, former Republican state lawmaker / executive director, Common Sense Wisconsin

Elizabeth Treviño, state director: All On the Line + National Democratic Redistricting Committee + National Redistricting Foundation

The event will begin with a moderated discussion and then shift to questions from the audience. Check-in and lunch begins at 11:30 AM, with the program going from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, on Oct. 18. WisPolitics.com subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $21.50 per person. Price for general public is $25 per person. Register by Oct. 16.

This event series is sponsored by Husch Blackwell Strategies, American Family Insurance, Xcel Energy, Walmart, AARP Wisconsin and Anthem. This sponsorship support made the program possible.