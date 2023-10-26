WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join WisPolitics.com for lunch at The Madison Club on Thursday, Oct. 26 for a panel discussion on possible changes to election administration in Wisconsin and ideas being tried in other states.

The panel will include two members of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections -- Committee Chair Scott Krug, R-Nekoosa, and committee member Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton. It will also include representatives of two bipartisan reform groups, Protect Democracy and Democracy Found Action: Wisconsin State Policy Advocate & Counsel Edgar Lin; and Democracy Found Action Co-Founder Austin Ramirez, who's also the CEO of Husco.

Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m., the program will start at noon and last approximately 1 hour. WisPolitics.com subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $24.50 per person. Price for the general public is $29.50 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

Thank you to our WisPolitics.com Madison luncheon series sponsors: Husch Blackwell Strategies, American Family Insurance, Xcel Energy, Walmart, AARP Wisconsin and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin. Their support makes this programming possible.