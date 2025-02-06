WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join WisPolitics.com for lunch at The Madison Club on Thursday, Feb. 6 for a forum with candidates for state schools superintendent.

The statewide state schools superintendent runs the Department of Public Instruction. The primary for this year's race is Feb. 18, and the general election is April 1.

Confirmed participants for the Feb. 6 forum are:

Brittany Kinser

https://kinserforwikids.com/

Jeff Wright https://www. jeffwrightforwisconsin.com/

Jill Underly, the incumbent, had a conflict on Feb. 6 and provided no alternate dates for a preprimary forum. Here is her campaign website:

https://www.underlyforwi.com/

Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m., the program will start at noon and last approximately 1 hour. WisPolitics.com subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $25 per person. Price for the general public is $30 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

