WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join WisPolitics.com for lunch on Tuesday, February 25 for a discussion with GOP Rep. Robin Vos, the longest-serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin history, on the state budget, the surplus and other topics.

Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. The program will start at noon and last approximately 1 hour. WisPolitics.com subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $25 per person. Price for the general public is $30 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

Thank you to our WisPolitics.com Madison luncheon series sponsors: Husch Blackwell Strategies, American Family Insurance, Xcel Energy, Walmart and AARP Wisconsin. Their support makes this programming possible.