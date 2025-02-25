WisPolitics.com Luncheon

Buy Tickets

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join WisPolitics.com for lunch on Tuesday, February 25 for a discussion with GOP Rep. Robin Vos, the longest-serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin history, on the state budget, the surplus and other topics.

Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. The program will start at noon and last approximately 1 hour. WisPolitics.com subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $25 per person. Price for the general public is $30 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

Thank you to our WisPolitics.com Madison luncheon series sponsors: Husch Blackwell StrategiesAmerican Family InsuranceXcel EnergyWalmart and AARP Wisconsin. Their support makes this programming possible.

Info

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
608-206-0476
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - WisPolitics.com Luncheon - 2025-02-25 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - WisPolitics.com Luncheon - 2025-02-25 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - WisPolitics.com Luncheon - 2025-02-25 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - WisPolitics.com Luncheon - 2025-02-25 11:30:00 ical