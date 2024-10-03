WisPolitics.com Luncheon
Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join WisPolitics.com for lunch at The Madison Club on Thursday, October 3 for a panel discussion exploring the issues important to female voters this election year.
The panelists are:
—Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez
—Former GOP state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck
—Wisconsin AFP Director Megan Novak
—AARP-Wis. President Leslie Spencer-Herrera
—UW-Milwaukee freshman Mia Moore
Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m., the program will start at noon and last approximately 1 hour. WisPolitics.com subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $25 per person. Price for the general public is $30 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.
Thank you to our WisPolitics.com Madison luncheon series sponsors: Husch Blackwell Strategies, American Family Insurance, Xcel Energy, Walmart, AARP Wisconsin and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin. Their support makes this programming possible.