WisPolitics.com Luncheon

Buy Tickets

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join WisPolitics and the Wisconsin Technology Council on Tuesday Sept. 16 for lunch and a panel discussion on how President Trump's tariffs are effecting the Wisconsin economy.

The panel:

--Menzie Chinn, an economics professor in UW-Madison's La Follette School of Public Affairs who studies macroeconomic issues and policies

--Veteran farm broadcaster Pam Jahnke, director at the Mid-West Farm

Report Network

--Buckley Brinkman, executive director and CEO of the Wisconsin Center

for Manufacturing & Productivity (WCMP)

--Roberta Oldenburg, director of business development for science and

tech at Findorff construction

The buffet luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., with the moderated program

going from noon to 1 p.m.

WisPolitics subscribers as well as Madison Club members and Tech

Council members pay $25 per person.  Price for the general public is

$30 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

Thank you to our WisPolitics.com Madison luncheon series sponsors: Husch Blackwell StrategiesAmerican Family InsuranceXcel EnergyWalmart, AARP Wisconsinand WEC Energy Group . Their support makes this programming possible.

Info

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
608-206-0476
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - WisPolitics.com Luncheon - 2025-09-16 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - WisPolitics.com Luncheon - 2025-09-16 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - WisPolitics.com Luncheon - 2025-09-16 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - WisPolitics.com Luncheon - 2025-09-16 11:30:00 ical