WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join WisPolitics and the Wisconsin Technology Council on Tuesday Sept. 16 for lunch and a panel discussion on how President Trump's tariffs are effecting the Wisconsin economy.

The panel:

--Menzie Chinn, an economics professor in UW-Madison's La Follette School of Public Affairs who studies macroeconomic issues and policies

--Veteran farm broadcaster Pam Jahnke, director at the Mid-West Farm

Report Network

--Buckley Brinkman, executive director and CEO of the Wisconsin Center

for Manufacturing & Productivity (WCMP)

--Roberta Oldenburg, director of business development for science and

tech at Findorff construction

The buffet luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., with the moderated program

going from noon to 1 p.m.

WisPolitics subscribers as well as Madison Club members and Tech

Council members pay $25 per person. Price for the general public is

$30 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

