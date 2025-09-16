WisPolitics.com Luncheon
Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join WisPolitics and the Wisconsin Technology Council on Tuesday Sept. 16 for lunch and a panel discussion on how President Trump's tariffs are effecting the Wisconsin economy.
The panel:
--Menzie Chinn, an economics professor in UW-Madison's La Follette School of Public Affairs who studies macroeconomic issues and policies
--Veteran farm broadcaster Pam Jahnke, director at the Mid-West Farm
Report Network
--Buckley Brinkman, executive director and CEO of the Wisconsin Center
for Manufacturing & Productivity (WCMP)
--Roberta Oldenburg, director of business development for science and
tech at Findorff construction
The buffet luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., with the moderated program
going from noon to 1 p.m.
WisPolitics subscribers as well as Madison Club members and Tech
Council members pay $25 per person. Price for the general public is
$30 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.
Thank you to our WisPolitics.com Madison luncheon series sponsors: Husch Blackwell Strategies, American Family Insurance, Xcel Energy, Walmart, AARP Wisconsinand WEC Energy Group . Their support makes this programming possible.