RSVP for WisPolitics.com Luncheon

11:30 am, 1/19, Madison Club. $27.50. RSVP by 1/15.

media release: Join WisPolitics.com for an in-person buffet luncheon at The Madison Club on Wednesday, January 19, for a conversation with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. The Racine County Republican is the longest-serving speaker in Wisconsin history.

He will talk about GOP Assembly priorities and this year's elections.

Vos bio: legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/63/Vos/about/biography/

``Due to the most recent variant and its highly contagious state, and out of an abundance of caution, we are asking that all members and their guests only come to the Club if they are vaccinated or have tested negative within 24-hours of their visit.