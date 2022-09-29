WisPolitics.com Polling Summit

media release: WisPolitics.com’s annual polling summit will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, featuring top pollsters discussing the important trends, issues and races in Wisconsin and around the Midwest. The event will be held at The Madison Club, 5 East Wilson St., Madison, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event comes as Wisconsin is once again in the national political spotlight as a crucial purple state with big races for the U.S. Senate, governor and western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. Confirmed as co-keynoters to highlight the increasing role of women in the polling field and top fall issues are:

Jennifer Agiesta, the CNN polling director

Emily Swanson, the polling director of The Associated Press

After the keynote, a pollster panel will take questions from a moderator and the audience. Confirmed panel members:

Marquette Law School Polling Director Charles Franklin

Bob Ward from Fabrizio Ward

Matt Hogan from Impact Research

Natalie Jackson of PRRI

To register and reserve your seat through a $59 payment, click here and put "2022 polling" in the purpose of payment line: https://www.wispolitics.com/ make-payments/

If you are interested in a table of eight, contact schmies@wispolitics.com. Event check-in begins at 10:15 a.m. with the program starting around 10:45 a.m.