press release: Brittingham Boats has teamed up with WIT and cbdMD to bring FREE fitness, FREE rentals, and FREE events! Join us for an incredible lineup of entertainment and fitness all weekend long. Check out our schedule of events below!

FREE RENTALS at BRITTINGHAM BOATS (register at the link)

Brittingham Boats offers canoes, kayaks, stand up paddle boards, paddle boats, giant 6 person SUPs and so much more. WIT and cbdMD want to eliminate any and all barriers to you getting out on the water by presenting these free and exciting events, connecting people and the lakes. Brittingham Boats will be the gracious host fostering such amazing connections!

​Free rentals in the morning and evening August 4 - 6th. To get your free 1 hour rental please use the following promo code:

​6 - 10 am promo code: WITFITAM; 5-9 pm promo code: WITFITPM

Free during these hours while supplies last. ​Brittingham Boats will be open from 6 am - 9 pm August 4-6 and will provide rentals at regular costs between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm. Regular hours resume August 7.

FREE FITNESS CLASSES: WIT on Tour is all about sharing the love of fitness. Sign up for free fitness classes and push yourself to be better. All classes are for all abilities. Have you got Whatever It Takes?

FREE EVENTS: MUSIC, FOOD & MORE

All events are on the water, book your boat using promo code "WITFIT" for your free admission to the most unique summer fun!

THURSDAY:

SUP YOGA 6:30 am, 7:30 am, 8:30 am (Click to Register) Bring your practice to the water! Improve breath, balance and sense of space. 45 minute class of 30 paddlers

S'more Fun: 6 - 9 pm. Get a free s'more kit and paddle out to roast your marshmallow ON FLOATING FIRE PITS! Free entertainment from Panchromatic Steel!

FRIDAY:

Coffee on the Water 6 - 10 am.

Paddle out to the Coffee Barge! Enjoy a bagel and coffee as you experience the early morning in front of the Monona Terrace.

Burgers on the Bay 5:30 - 8 pm (boats until 9 pm)

Paddle out to the Burger Barge where the Brittingham team will be flipping burgers (and veggie burgers). Limited quantities so get there early, and stay late for the live music from Michael Darling.

SUP Pilates 6pm, 7 pm (Click to Register) Bring your practice to the water! Improve breath, balance and sense of space. 45 minute class of 30 paddlers

SATURDAY:

FIT French Toast 6 - 9 am: French toast is 150 calories. We have placed the Breakfast Barge 75 calories away so by the time you return you have already worked it off!

Boats, Brats & Bands: Saturday is a Wisconsin style party with great music, brats and of course boats. The twist is DJ Trichrome is on the water! Band Line-up:

THURSDAY 6-8:30 pm: Panchromatic Steel

FRIDAY: Michael Darling

SATURDAY: DJ Trichrome

Important Event Info:

Registration is only required for SUP YOGA and SUP Pilates.

For all other events it is first come first serve. Most events are out on the water, so BOOK YOUR FREE BOAT using PROMOCODE: WITFITam before 9am and WITFITpm after 5pm