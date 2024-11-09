WIT and OPEN Coffee Social

media release: Enjoy some great coffee with us at Lakeside Street Coffee! All genders are welcome to this event.

Madison Women in Tech is joining forces again with OPEN on this social event. Come meet other folks in tech or in the LGBTQIA2+ community over a cuppa.Come anytime! We will plan to be there by 10:00AM CT.

Lakeside Street Coffee is located on the near south side of Madison.

By car: There is street parking on lakeside street and South Shore dr.

By bus: The following bus lines come within a few blocks: O, 65, B

By bike: Lakeside street has ample bike racks.

Nearby BCycle stations: Goodman Park

Nearby bike routes: Lakeside street is very accessible by bike. South Shore Drive is a bike boulevard is you are coming from the Brittingham park direction.

- All genders are encouraged to come

- There are gender neutral bathrooms

If you have another accessibility concern, we encourage you to reach out directly to Sara at admin@madisonwomen.tech.

While this event is open to all genders, Madison Women in Tech deliberately curates spaces for and by women and nonbinary folks. Men who attend are expected to listen, and not center themselves or their experiences.

All attendees agree to adhere to the Madison Women in Tech code of conduct: http://coc.madisonwomen.tech