media release: By Jen Silverman

Directed by Keira Fromm

The Devil is making the rounds in Edmonton, trading favors for souls. And business is booming. Everybody wants something – love, power or just a little validation – and they’re willing to pay dearly. But Scratch may have met his match in Elizabeth, a woman living on the outskirts of town who people believe to be a witch. As they play a flirty cat-and-mouse game, events in the village take on a life of their own. Jen Silverman’s (The Moors, 2022) wickedly entertaining retelling of the story of The Witch of Edmonton, hitting the Touchstone just in time for spooky season.

Contains adult themes and language