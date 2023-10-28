media release: OCTOBER 28, 2023 From 10am - 11pm, Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center; 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, WI, 53703 in the Hall of Ideas and Exhibit Hall A&B.

Are you ready to celebrate the most magical time of the year? Join us for a day of enchantment as Something Wicked This Way Comes. The Witches' Ball is a space for everyone metaphysically minded (or curious!) to gather and celebrate Samhain in a safe, non-judgmental way.

There is a Metaphysical Fair: 10:00AM - 4:00PM (Family-Friendly) Our vending fair features a variety of mediums, tarot/oracle card readers, energy healers, and merchandisers. Vendors will be offering a variety of products including crystals, jewelry, tinctures, home decor, shirts, smudging supplies, hand-poured candles, essential oils, and much more! There will be something for everyone at this event! $5 admission, available at the door day of the event.

Social Hour, Samhain Ritual, Dinner, Drag Extravaganza: 5:45PM - 8:00PM* (18+ Events) Our evening will kick off with a social hour at 5:00PM, followed by delicious buffet dinner. Before dinner, we will perform a group Samhain/Halloween ritual, followed by an entertaining drag show featuring some of Madison's premiere Queens! This is a must see! Line up will be on the website. This event is only available as part of an all-day ticket.

After the drag performances, everyone will head into the ball room for the main event! A party featuring DJ music, dancing, and selfie photobooth to capture this spooktacular event in style! Everyone is encouraged to come dressed as they envision themselves to be. Evening Ball 8:00PM - 11:00PM (18+ Event) $85, available day of.

All-Day ($150), VIP ($1400), student discount tickets, and evening ball only tickets can be purchased at www.shamwitch.com/witches-ball

VIP and ALL day Ticket deadline is October 2, 2023. Student and Witches Ball only tickets can be purchased the day of the event.