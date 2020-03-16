press release: Presented by Vivent Health & The National Broadway Touring Company of Wicked

Witches’ Night Off is a one-night-only cabaret fundraiser benefiting Wisconsin’s united front in the fight against HIV. It is an evening of “Non-Ozian” song and dance performed by the cast members of the Wicked National Tour as well as silent and live auctions and an opportunity to attend a post-show VIP reception with the cast.