Witches Night Out
to
Starkweather Brewing Company 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Friday, October 20, 2023, 4 to 10 pm, Join us for a bewitching pre-Halloween extravaganza! Embrace the magic and don your finest Witch, Warlock, or Wizard attire. Indulge in an exclusive beer release, Ale-O-Ween. Come together for a night of mystical fun.
Explore the delightful collection of Luna Ce Craft Co Witch Hat Vendor.
SwBC Tribal Witch Dancers at 6 & 7pm.
Info
Special Events
Halloween