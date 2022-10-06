Witches Night Out

media release: If Halloween's fake skeletons or orange-and-white decorations don't speak to your home's aesthetic, take a more elevated approach. Armed with metal lanterns, rattan wreaths, glass candleholders, and more, you can decorate your porch with the ethos of the holiday in mind—and without dropping your usual design standards.

Join us in store for our a Decorating Demo starting at 6:30pm. Learn tips and tricks to elevate your halloween decorating. Treats and drinks will be served. Wear a witch hat or halloween themed outfit for a free gift from us.