ONLINE: With New Eyes: Seeking a Sense of Place Through Creativity and Photography

press release: Third Thursday Presentation

January 21, 2021 at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

Jeff Rennicke Presents With New Eyes: Seeking a Sense of Place Through Creativity and Photography

In this presentation, Rennicke tells of the joys and frustrations of seeking new ways of seeing the landscape you live in. Filled with philosophy, inspiration, and real hands-on techniques, this presentation will open your eyes again to your own backyard, wherever you live, and having you seeing the world “with new eyes.” For more information, visit https://www. photomidwest.org/programming.